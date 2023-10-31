France Arrests Russian Tycoon Kuzmichev in Tax, Sanctions Probe

French police have arrested Russian billionaire Alexei Kuzmichev, one of the co-founders of the Alfa Group who is targeted by EU sanctions, on suspicion of tax fraud and violating sanctions, sources close to the case said.

Kuzmichev was apprehended in the Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez, a source who asked not to remain anonymous, told AFP late on Monday.

Police carried out raids on several properties linked to the tycoon including his Paris home, they said.

The EU placed Kuzmichev on a list of Russian nationals targeted by sanctions in March 2022 after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

According to the EU, Alfa-Bank — in which Kuzmichev holds a large stake — is one of Russia's biggest taxpayers, and the businessman is considered to be among one of "the most influential people in Russia," enjoying close connections to President Vladimir Putin.