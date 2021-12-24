Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ex French PM Fillon Joins Russian Company Board

By AFP
Updated:
Francois Fillon. Zuma / TASS

Former French Prime Minister Francois Fillon has joined the board of Russian petrochemicals giant Sibur, the company said on Thursday. 

Sibur published an updated list of its board of directors showing Fillon was appointed to the board as an independent director.

The company is controlled by Leonid Mikhelson, one of Russia's richest men, and Gennady Timchenko, a close associate of President Vladimir Putin, among other shareholders.

The move comes after earlier this year the former French prime minister was named to the board of Russian state oil company Zarubezhneft.

Fillon, who ran the French government under President Nicolas Sarkozy between 2007 and 2012, is head of Apteras, a consultancy he set up after an ignominious 2017 presidential bid.

His campaign was capsized by a fake-jobs scandal, for which a court sentenced him in June 2020 to five years in prison, three suspended.

A number of former senior European politicians have joined Russian energy companies in the past.

Austrian ex-foreign minister Karin Kneissl, who notoriously danced with Putin at her wedding in 2018, was in June named to the board of Rosneft, Russia's biggest oil producer.

Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has been chairman of the Rosneft board since 2017, earning $600,000 a year.

Read more about: France , Oligarchs , Energy

Read more

Parental perk

Russian Oil CEO’s Son Named Country’s Richest Heir for $21.8Bln Fortune – Forbes

The sons and daughters of Russia's 20 wealthiest tycoons are set to inherit a combined $238 billion.
Perviy Kanal

Abramovich Forced to Sell Stake in Russian TV Channel Over Israeli Citizenship

Russian law prohibits foreign citizens from owning more than 20 percent of a media company.
Oligarchs

Bulgaria Rescinds Bulgarian Citizenship of Russian Millionaire Adoniev

Bulgaria has revoked the Bulgarian citizenship of Russian telecoms millionaire Sergei Adoniev over a 20-year-old fraud conviction in the United States...
opinion Vladimir Frolov

How Terror Attacks Gift Russia Foreign Policy Opportunity

Russia has waged a war on terror at home and abroad. But when Moscow calls for joining forces with the West to combat global terrorism, it inevitably pursues...

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.