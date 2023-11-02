France Charges Russian Billionaire Kuzmichev With Tax Fraud

Russian billionaire Alexei Kuzmichev, an associate of Vladimir Putin targeted by EU sanctions, was charged with tax fraud in France on Wednesday, the country's financial prosecutor said.

Kuzmichev was "placed under judicial supervision" and banned from leaving the country, according to the French National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF).

He also faces charges of concealing work with an organized crime group and on a presumption of money laundering, the PNF said.

Kuzmichev was obliged to pay a bond of 8 million euros ($8.5 million). His lawyer refused to comment.

French authorities have launched investigations into several Russian oligarchs with ties to Putin, largely on suspicions of money laundering and tax fraud linked to their real estate wealth in the country.

Kuzmichev, 61, was arrested in the French Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez, a source who asked not to be named told AFP on Monday.

Police carried out raids on several properties linked to the tycoon, including his Paris home and his Saint-Tropez villa, where cash and jewelry were seized, the anonymous source said.