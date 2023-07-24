Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Warns of 'Tough Retaliatory Measures' to Drone Attacks

By AFP
Moskva News Agency

Russia said Monday that drone attacks in central Moscow and annexed Crimea could warrant a harsh response, after Ukraine claimed an attack on the capital.

"We regard what happened as yet another use of terrorist methods and intimidation of the civilian population by the military and political leadership of Ukraine," Russia's Foreign Ministry said. 

"The Russian Federation reserves the right to take tough retaliatory measures," it added.

The ministry said the "West's focus on further aggravating the situation" in Ukraine was behind Kyiv's "brazen actions."

Russian officials said earlier that Ukrainian drones hit two buildings in Moscow and an ammunition depot in Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014. 

A Ukrainian defense source told AFP the attack on Moscow was a "special operation" carried out by Kyiv's military intelligence.

The attack on Moscow, some 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Ukraine, comes after Kyiv vowed to retaliate for a Russian missile strike on the city of Odesa a day earlier.

The attack killed two people and damaged a historic cathedral in the UNESCO-protected city on the Black Sea.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

anniversary eve

Putin Vows to Fight On in Wartime State-of-the-Nation Address

The Russian president relied on familiar talking points as he pledged no let up in Russia's assault on Ukraine.
4 Min read
In depth

‘Everyone's Tired’: Acceptance and Exasperation in Russian Elite as Invasion Anniversary Looms

The Moscow Times spoke with more than a dozen top officials to gauge the mood as the country appears increasingly bogged down in Ukraine.
4 Min read
strong evidence

Russian Attack on Ukraine Station a 'War Crime': HRW

The April 8, 2022, attack on the Kramatorsk train station left 61 people dead and injured over 160, according to local officials.
2 Min read
Cargo 200

Russia Uses Putin’s Air Fleet to Return Soldiers Killed in Ukraine

The Moscow Times has found a correlation between flights’ arrivals in Russian regions and news coverage of soldiers’ funerals.
3 Min read