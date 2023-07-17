'Several Hundred' Wagner Fighters Arrive to Belarus

Russia’s Wagner mercenary fighters have arrived in neighboring Belarus as part of an agreement with the Kremlin, Ukrainian and Polish officials confirmed over the weekend.

Minsk said Friday that Wagner mercenaries were acting as military instructors for Belarusian territorial defense forces, three weeks after the group's aborted mutiny in Russia.

"As of now, available information shows that separate groups of representatives from private military companies [Wagner] have begun to be observed in Belarus moving from the territory of Russia," said Andriy Demchenko, Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service spokesman.

The Ukrainian border service said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app Sunday that it was working to determine the Wagner fighters’ location and their numbers.