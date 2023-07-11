Wagner Fighters Will ‘Train’ Belarus Army, Minsk Says

Russia’s Wagner mercenaries will train the army of neighboring Belarus where they were exiled following a failed mutiny, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

“They’ll tell us about weapons: which ones worked well, which ones did not,” Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in a statement issued by his ministry.

He said Wagner would also share its expertise on “tactics, armaments, how to attack, how to defend.”

“This is invaluable,” said Lukashenko, who mediated a deal between Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the political crisis caused by Wagner’s mutiny last month.