Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Wagner Fighters Will ‘Train’ Belarus Army, Minsk Says

Tents for Wagner fighters in Belarus. Natalya Talanova / TASS

Russia’s Wagner mercenaries will train the army of neighboring Belarus where they were exiled following a failed mutiny, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

“They’ll tell us about weapons: which ones worked well, which ones did not,” Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in a statement issued by his ministry.

He said Wagner would also share its expertise on “tactics, armaments, how to attack, how to defend.”

“This is invaluable,” said Lukashenko, who mediated a deal between Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the political crisis caused by Wagner’s mutiny last month.

The statement follows his claims last week that no Wagner fighters have set up in Belarus despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer to do so.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, Lukashenko said Wagner troops would be required to sign contracts with the Belarusian government and dismissed concerns about a possible Wagner mutiny in Belarus.

Putin met Prigozhin and dozens of Wagner commanders at the Kremlin five days after the aborted revolt on June 29, where he secured assurances of the mercenaries’ loyalty and offered them “employment and combat options,” the Kremlin revealed Monday.

The Belarusian military’s announcement Tuesday did not say when Wagner fighters are expected to arrive in Belarus.

Multiple unconfirmed reports after the short-lived rebellion suggested that construction is underway in central Belarus for a camp that was said to be intended for thousands of Wagner fighters. Those reports prompted neighboring Ukraine and Poland to strengthen defenses on their respective borders with Belarus.

Belarus is one of Russia’s closest allies in the 16-month invasion of Ukraine and served as a staging ground early in the conflict.

Read more about: Wagner , Belarus , Lukashenko

Read more

unenforced deal

Wagner Chief Is Still in Russia, Says Belarus Leader

Yevgeny Prigozhin is said to be in St. Petersburg despite a deal with the Kremlin for him to move to Belarus following his failed insurrection.
3 Min read
on alert

Belarus Leader Says Ordered Combat Readiness During Russian Revolt

“If Russia collapses, we will be left under the rubble, all of us will die,” Lukashenko said.
2 Min read
deflecting criticism

Belarus Leader Denies Violent Crackdown on Critics

Lukashenko spoke on the one-year anniversary of a contested election that was followed by a harsh crackdown on the opposition.
opinion Artyom Shraibman

Can Moscow Manage a Power Transition in Belarus?

Lukashenko's loss of legitimacy has become problematic for the Kremlin — but can it manage Minsk's leadership change?