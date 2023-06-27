Belarus Leader Says Ordered Combat Readiness During Russian Revolt

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday he had issued "combat readiness” orders to his army during an uprising in neighbor and close ally Russia led by Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

"I gave all the orders to bring the army to full combat readiness," Lukashenko said in comments carried by the state news agency Belta.

“I won't hide it, it was painful to watch the events taking place in southern Russia. I’m not the only one. Many of our citizens took [these events] to heart. Because the Fatherland is one,” he added, hinting at ex-Soviet Belarus’ union state with Russia.

“If Russia collapses, we will be left under the rubble, all of us will die,” Lukashenko said at a ceremony awarding Belarusian security service officers.

The long-serving authoritarian leader hinted that his combat readiness order was partially in response to what he characterized as the exiled Belarusian opposition’s calls for an “armed insurgency.”