Lukashenko Says Russia Has Begun Moving Nuclear Weapons to Belarus

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that Russia had begun moving nuclear weapons to its western neighbour and ally, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to transfer them in March.

There were no new comments from Russia on bringing the nuclear weapons to Belarus.

"The transfer of nuclear munitions has begun," Lukashenko said told reporters during a visit to Moscow.

Lukashenko has allowed his territory — which borders Ukraine as well as EU and NATO members Poland and Lithuania — to serve as a launching pad for Russia's Ukraine offensive.

In March, Putin announced he would station tactical — or short-range — nuclear weapons to the territory of Belarus, drawing condemnation from the West.