Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Belarusian Troops Begin Training on Russian Nuclear-Capable Missile System

By AFP
Updated:
A Russian-made Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile system. Vitaly V. Kuzmin (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Belarusian troops have begun training on a nuclear-capable Russian missile system following President Vladimir Putin's recent decision to deploy tactical weapons on Belarusian territory, Moscow and Minsk said on Tuesday.

Back in March Putin announced that Russia would station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus, a move that drew sharp criticism from the West, while also sparking fears of potential nuclear conflict.

Tactical nuclear arms are battlefield weapons that, while devastating, have a smaller yield compared to long-range strategic weapons.

“An Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system has been transferred to Belarusian forces," Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday, adding that crews had begun training with the system on Monday.

In its turn, the Belarusian Defence Ministry published photos of uniformed men boarding military planes to Russia.

"The crew of these units will study in detail issues relating to the maintenance and use of the tactical nuclear weapons of the Iskander-M missile system," the Belarusian defense ministry said on Telegram.

"They will undergo a full training cycle at one of the Russian armed forces' training grounds," it said, without stating how long the training would last.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said Friday that he was ready to host "strategic" Russian nuclear weapons "if need be," though Moscow has not indicated that it has plans for stationing the more destructive arms on its ally's territory. 

Read more about: Belarus , Defense Ministry , Nuclear

Read more

'nuclear hostage'

Kyiv Says Russia Took Minsk ‘Hostage’ With Tactical Nukes Plan

Kyiv on Sunday said Russia took Minsk as a "nuclear hostage" after President Vladimir Putin announced the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus...
2 Min read
nuclear threat

Putin Says Will Deploy Tactical Nuclear Weapons in Belarus

"There is nothing unusual here either: the United States has been doing this for decades," Putin said Saturday.
3 Min read
arms assistance

Moscow to Send Belarus Nuclear-Capable Missiles Within Months – Putin

He also offered to upgrade Belarus' warplanes to make them capable of carrying nuclear weapons.
parental problems

Belarus Leader Offers to 'Help Americans' with Baby Formula

Lukashenko has often deflected criticism of his rule by pointing to problems in Western countries.