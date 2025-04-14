Belarus Now ‘Untouchable’ Under Russia’s Nuclear Umbrella, Lukashenko Says

A recently signed mutual defense pact with Russia will ensure Belarus’ “absolute security,” Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said, invoking the country’s alliance with nuclear-armed Russia as a deterrent against foreign aggression.

The pact signed by Moscow and Minsk in December formalizes the two countries' intention to enhance their joint defense posture within the framework of the Union State. The treaty outlines mutual commitments to repel external threats and coordinate military activities, consolidating a security framework that aligns Belarus more closely with Russia.

“Absolute security, no one will go to war with a nuclear country,” Lukashenko said in an interview with the Mir broadcaster when asked about the treaty’s benefits for Belarus.

He added: “No matter how much somebody might want to wipe North Korea off the face of the earth, it won’t happen; it’s a nuclear state. It’s the same with Belarus.”