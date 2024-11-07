Belarusian Leader Praises Trump, Says U.S. ’Not Ready’ for Female President

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday praised Donald Trump for his victory in the U.S. presidential election and said the president-elect would deserve a Nobel Peace Prize if he fulfills his campaign promise to end the war in Ukraine.

“If he [ends the war], we’ll petition for the Nobel Prize. He’ll be rewarded for doing a good deed,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the state-run news agency Belta.

However, the Belarusian leader noted that achieving peace “is not a unilateral process” and would require involvement from other countries beyond Russia and Ukraine.

A close ally of Moscow, Belarus has allowed Russian troops to be stationed within its borders since early 2022, shortly before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.