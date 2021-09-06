Belarus Hands Long Prison Term to Protest Leader Kolesnikova

A court in Belarus sentenced one of the country's most prominent opposition figures, Maria Kolesnikova, to 11 years in prison on Monday after she led unprecedented protests against President Alexander Lukashenko last year. A defiant Kolesnikova smiled and made her signature heart-shaped hand symbol during the court hearing in Minsk, where lawyer and fellow opposition activist Maxim Znak was also handed a 10-year sentence.

During the closed-door trial authorities had accused the pair of violating national security and conspiring to seize power. Kolesnikova, 39, is the only major leader of last year's mass protests still in Belarus and has been in custody for a year after resisting deportation by ripping up her passport. Lukashenko, in power since 1994, has been cracking down on opponents since the protests, which erupted when he claimed victory in a disputed election. A video from inside the courtroom showed the handcuffed pair grinning in the defendant's cage ahead of the ruling. 'Blatant disrespect' Kolesnikova — who wore her trademark dark red lipstick and a black dress — made the heart-shaped symbol with her hands, which she often did at protest rallies. Standing next to her, Znak pretended he was inviting an audience into a theatre. "Dear spectators, we are happy to see you," the 40-year-old said.

Маша в наручниках показывает сердечко 🧡 pic.twitter.com/7TkAcoP59T — Виктор Бабарико (@viktar_babaryka) September 6, 2021