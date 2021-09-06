Belarus Hands Long Prison Term to Protest Leader Kolesnikova

A court in Belarus sentenced one of the country's most prominent opposition figures, Maria Kolesnikova, to 11 years in prison on Monday after she led unprecedented protests against President Alexander Lukashenko last year.
A defiant Kolesnikova smiled and made her signature heart-shaped hand symbol during the court hearing in Minsk, where lawyer and fellow opposition activist Maxim Znak was also handed a 10-year sentence.
During the closed-door trial authorities had accused the pair of violating national security and conspiring to seize power.
Kolesnikova, 39, is the only major leader of last year's mass protests still in Belarus and has been in custody for a year after resisting deportation by ripping up her passport.
Lukashenko, in power since 1994, has been cracking down on opponents since the protests, which erupted when he claimed victory in a disputed election.
A video from inside the courtroom showed the handcuffed pair grinning in the defendant's cage ahead of the ruling.
'Blatant disrespect'
Kolesnikova — who wore her trademark dark red lipstick and a black dress — made the heart-shaped symbol with her hands, which she often did at protest rallies.
Standing next to her, Znak pretended he was inviting an audience into a theatre.
"Dear spectators, we are happy to see you," the 40-year-old said.
The press service of onetime presidential hopeful Viktor Babaryko, whose campaign was managed by Kolesnikova, published photos of some of her supporters lining up outside the Minsk court.
Kolesnikova and Znak had worked for Babaryko, who in July was jailed for 14 years on fraud charges.
"Maria and Max went through all the stages of political persecution with dignity," Babaryko's office said in a statement.
Impassioned address
It quoted Kolesnikova's lawyer saying she delivered an impassioned final address to the court last week about the "future of a free Belarus."
Kolesnikova and Znak were part of a seven-member Coordination Council set up in response to the disputed August election to oversee a peaceful transition of power.
Western countries have piled sanctions on Lukashenko's regime over the treatment of opposition activists at home and abroad.
According to local rights group Viasna there were 659 political prisoners in Belarus as of Monday, including Znak and Kolesnikova.
Lukashenko faced a global outcry in May when a passenger plane was forced to land in Minsk and a dissident onboard was arrested.
Belarus was again in the international spotlight in August, after an athlete said her team tried to force her to leave the Tokyo Olympics and an exiled opposition activist was found hanged in a park in Ukraine.
Lukashenko has shown no signs of stepping down and maintains the backing of key ally and creditor Russia.