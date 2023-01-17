Belarus Begins Trial in Absentia of Protest Leader Tikhanovskaya

The trial in absentia of Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya opened in Minsk on Tuesday, state news agency Belta reported, as strongman Alexander Lukashenko pursues critics that challenged his last election.

Tikhanovskaya, who claimed victory in 2020 presidential elections, faces a litany of charges including high treason, "conspiracy to seize power" and creating and leading an extremist organization, Belta said.

The 40-year-old activist, who was forced after the vote amid protests to leave Belarus for neighboring EU member state Lithuania, has become the face of Belarusian democratic forces.

In an interview with AFP at Davos this week, Tikhanovskaya described the trial as a "farce" and said she had not been given access to court documents ahead of the proceedings.

"I don't know how long this trial will take place, how many days, but I'm sure they will sentence me to many, many years in jail," she said Monday.

Tikhanovskaya's political allies Maria Moroz, Pavel Latushko, Olga Kovalkova and Sergei Dylevsky are also being tried in absentia.

The high-profile trial comes after Belarusian authorities put in the dock a number of other critics including jailed Nobel Prize winner Ales Bialiatski.