Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Belarus Olympic Athlete 'Happy to be in Safety' in Poland

By AFP
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya Valery Sharifulin / TASS

Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she was "happy to be in safety" in Warsaw on Thursday a day after arriving in Poland, where she took take refuge after saying she feared for her life if forced to return home.

The 24-year-old athlete has been at the center of a diplomatic drama in the middle of the Games since seeking the protection of Tokyo 2020 staff on Sunday, saying her team was trying to bundle her onto a plane after she publicly criticized her coaches.

"I am also happy to be here, happy to be in safety," the 24-year-old told reporters in the Polish capital where she arrived from Tokyo via Vienna.

Tsimanouskaya said she was "surprised that the situation became such a political scandal because it started out as a sporting issue", and revealed that "she was "not thinking about political asylum" in Poland, which has granted her a humanitarian visa.

"I just want to pursue my sporting career," she said, adding that her husband, Arseny Zdanevich, was "already on the road to Poland — he will be here today."

The Polish government said Zdanevich had also been given a humanitarian visa after he fled to Ukraine on Wednesday.

Before leaving Tokyo, Tsimanouskaya spent two nights sheltering in the Polish embassy there after calling for international help.

Belarus has been wracked by political upheaval and a crackdown on dissent after disputed elections that returned strongman Alexander Lukashenko to power last year.

Tsimanouskaya was one of more than 2,000 Belarusian sports figures who signed an open letter calling for new elections and for political prisoners to be freed.

But her trouble in Tokyo came after she posted on her Instagram, criticizing her coaches for entering her into a race without informing her first.

"My parents told me that they're saying bad things about me on television... I got a lot of bad messages but I got even more messages of support," Tsimanouskaya told reporters.

Read more about: Olympics , Belarus , Lukashenko

Read more

into exile

Belarus Olympic Athlete Stops Over in Vienna Before Poland Refuge

Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she feared for her life if she was forced to return home after criticizing her coaches.
opinion Artyom Shraibman

Can Moscow Manage a Power Transition in Belarus?

Lukashenko's loss of legitimacy has become problematic for the Kremlin — but can it manage Minsk's leadership change?
'foregone conclusion'

Opposition Wins no Seats in Belarus Election as Lukashenko Vows to Stay Put

"I have promised that I would not hang on to this seat until my fingers turn blue," Lukashenko said.
Steps to unity

Russia, Belarus to Form Economic ‘Confederacy’ by 2022 – Kommersant

“The partial economic integration is on a level no less than in the European Union,” the newspaper wrote after seeing the plan of action.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.