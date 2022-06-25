Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Moscow to Send Belarus Nuclear-Capable Missiles Within Months – Putin

By AFP
Kremlin.ru

Russia will deliver missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads to Belarus in the coming months, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday as he received Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

"In the coming months, we will transfer to Belarus Iskander-M tactical missile systems, which can use ballistic or cruise missiles, in their conventional and nuclear versions," Putin said in a broadcast on Russian television at the start of his meeting with Lukashenko in St. Petersburg.

He also offered to upgrade Belarus' warplanes to make them capable of carrying nuclear weapons, amid soaring tensions with the West over Ukraine.

"Many Su-25 (aircrafts) are in service with the Belarusian military. They could be upgraded in an appropriate way," the Russian leader said.

"This modernization should be carried out in aircraft factories in Russia and the training of personnel should start in accordance with this," he added, after Lukashenko asked him to "adapt" the planes.

"We will agree on how to accomplish this," Putin said.

Putin has several times referred to nuclear weapons since his country launched a military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24, in what the West has seen as a warning to the West not to intervene. 

Lukashenko said last month that his country had bought Iskander nuclear-capable missiles and S-400 anti-aircraft anti-missile systems from Russia.

Read more about: Belarus , Nuclear , Putin

Read more

PRESIDENTIAL DENIAL

Putin Says Russia Has 'Nothing to Do' with Belarus-Poland Border Crisis

Poland and other Western critics have accused Moscow of working with Minsk to send thousands of migrants to the EU border.
crisis talks

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Migrant Stand-Off on Poland-Belarus Border

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki later accused Putin of orchestrating the unprecedented wave of migrants trying to enter Poland from Belarus.
energetic partnership

Putin, Xi Hail Ties at Launch of Work on Nuclear Plants in China

"We can say that Russian-Chinese relations have reached the highest level in history," Putin said.
opinion Andrei Kolesnikov

When Autocrats Reach Their Political Expiration Dates

Why civil societies in Russia and Belarus are uniting faster than the two countries themselves.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.