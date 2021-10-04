News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Offshore assets

Leaked papers published by an international group of investigative journalists Sunday implicated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s close associates — including his alleged mistress Svetlana Krivonogikh — in amassing secret assets offshore.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists’s (ICIJ) project dubbed the “Pandora Papers” also named Sergei Chemezov, one of Putin’s oldest friends, and Konstantin Ernst, the CEO of one of Russia’s most-watched state-run broadcasters, in alleged offshore dealings.

Back-to-back

Russia broke its daily coronavirus deaths record Sunday with 890 fatalities, while the 25,769 infections were the third-highest since the start of the year.

Russia has now reported record-high numbers of Covid deaths for five out of the past six days.

International warrant

An Azerbaijan-born Russian billionaire wanted by Moscow over his alleged role in two murders has been arrested in Montenegro, media reports and his lawyer said on Saturday.

Telman Ismailov was arrested in Podgorica late on Friday on an international arrest warrant issued by Russia, local media reported. Russia suspects Ismailov of financing the murder of two entrepreneurs in Moscow in 2016 to the tune of $2 million.