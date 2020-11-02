News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

"Near abroad" elections

Thousands of opposition supporters took to the streets of ex-Soviet Georgia's capital Tbilisi on Sunday to demand snap polls after the ruling party claimed victory in a parliamentary vote Saturday.

A tight second round later this month is expected in another ex-Soviet nation of Moldova, where a pro-European presidential challenger came from behind a pro-Russian incumbent to secure a surprise lead in Sunday’s vote.

Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia said Saturday it would provide "necessary" assistance to Yerevan in its conflict with Azerbaijan if fighting reached Armenian territory after its ally requested help.

Azerbaijan’s president said Sunday there was no reason for Russia to intervene in the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh because Baku is not threatening Armenian territory.