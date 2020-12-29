Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Belarus Starts Coronavirus Vaccination With Sputnik V

By AFP
Belarus has become the first country outside Russia to use the Moscow-developed vaccine. Sergei Kiselyov/ Moskva News Agency

Belarus on Tuesday began a vaccination drive against coronavirus using the Sputnik V jab, becoming the first country outside Russia to use the vaccine developed by Moscow.

Belarus, with a population of around 9.5 million people, has registered more than 188,000 cases of coronavirus infections and nearly 1,400 deaths.

"Today the first vaccine shipment has arrived in Belarus," said the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) which financed Sputnik V.

RDIF spokesman Arseny Palagin did not say how many doses had been sent to Belarus.

Belarus Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich said health workers and teachers would be among the first Belarusians to be inoculated.

"We thank Russia for active mutual work and strategic cooperation to solve this issue," Pinevich was quoted as saying in the joint statement.

Kirill Dmitriyev, RDIF general director, said Russia planned to begin producing Sputnik V in the ex-Soviet country to "simplify logistics" and speed up the vaccination campaign.

Russia in August was the first country to announce the registration of a coronavirus vaccine dubbed Sputnik V after the Soviet-era satellite but did so ahead of large scale clinical trials.

Western and some Russian experts have raised concerns over the fast-tracked jab and critics have described it as a tool to bolster Russia's geopolitical influence.

Read more about: Belarus , Sputnik V , Coronavirus

Read more

Border Restrictions

Belarus Blocks Land Border Exits

The latest restrictions are part of an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Covid Geopolitics

Russia Denies Turkish Report of Sputnik Vaccine Refusal

A Turkish newspaper report saying Turkey had rejected Russia's vaccine was later called "fake news."
vaccine push

5 Questions About Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine, Answered

As Russia moves forward with its mass vaccination drive, many people inside and outside the country remain skeptical.
'ostrich alliance'

Russia's Post-Soviet Neighbors Belarus and Turkmenistan Face Coronavirus as Leaders Deny Problem

The two countries' leaders have been criticized for their lack of response to the pandemic.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.