Wagner Chief Is Still in Russia, Says Belarus Leader

By AFP
Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. Lev Borodin / TASS

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is still in Russia, Belarus's president said on Thursday, despite a deal with the Kremlin for him to move to Belarus following his failed insurrection last month.

"As far as Prigozhin is concerned, he is in St. Petersburg... He is not in Belarus," Alexander Lukashenko told reporters from foreign media outlets.

Lukashenko said that fighters from Prigozhin's Wagner mercenary group have also not moved to Belarus yet, despite an offer from the Kremlin for those who took part in the failed mutiny to do so. 

"At the moment the question of their transfer and set-up has not been decided," Lukashenko said. 

"I am absolutely not worried or concerned that we will host a certain number of these fighters here," he added. 

"If we need to activate these units, we will activate them immediately and their experience will be very much appreciated."

Prigozhin launched a mutiny against Russia's military leadership on June 23 and sent an armed column toward Moscow in the biggest challenge to President Vladimir Putin's leadership.

Some 24 hours later, the Kremlin said the crisis had been resolved thanks to mediation from Lukashenko, with Prigozhin due to depart for Belarus.

