10K Wagner Fighters Expected in Belarus

Russia’s Wagner mercenary outfit expects to deploy around 10,000 fighters in neighboring Belarus after its failed mutiny last month, a Wagner-affiliated Telegram channel said late Wednesday.

Another 15,000 Wagner fighters “have already gone on vacation,” said the channel Razgruzka Vagnera (“Unloading Wagner”), citing a senior commander by only his call sign Marx.

The channel previously published footage of the closure of Wagner’s base in southern Russia, saying the outfit had plans to leave for “new areas of deployment.”

Monitoring groups have tracked several convoys of Wagner vehicles heading toward a Belarusian field camp some 90 kilometers southeast of Minsk in the weeks following Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s aborted mutiny.