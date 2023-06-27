Wagner Leader’s Jet Lands in Belarus – Reports

A business jet thought to belong to Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has landed in Belarus, three days after his failed mutiny against Russia’s military leadership, the Belarusian monitoring group Belaruski Hayun reported Tuesday.

An Embraer Legacy 600 — which investigative journalists have previously linked to the Russian businessman — landed southwest of the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Tuesday at 07:37 a.m. local time, flight tracking data showed.

The jet had departed two hours earlier from an airfield in Russia’s southern Rostov region, where Prigozhin staged a short-lived insurrection on Saturday that ended with an agreement brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

While the agreement's details remain unclear, the Kremlin said criminal charges against Prigozhin for "organizing an armed mutiny” would be dropped if he agreed to go into exile in neighboring Belarus.