Wagner Leader Arriving in Belarus – Lukashenko

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is arriving in Belarus, three days after his failed mutiny against Russia’s military leadership, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed Tuesday.

“Yes, today he’s in Belarus,” Lukashenko said in comments carried by the state news agency Belta.

It was not clear if the Wagner leader had already arrived in Belarus or was still in the air.

“We’ll help you if you want to stay with us for a while at [Wagner’s] expense of course,” he said.

“But I could use such a unit in the army,” Lukashenko said, adding that he instructed the Belarusian defense minister to discuss Wagner’s possible deployment in Belarus.

The Belarusian monitoring group Belaruski Hayun had been the first to report the arrival of a Prigozhin-linked jet earlier Tuesday.

An Embraer Legacy 600 — which investigative journalists have previously linked to the Russian businessman — landed southwest of the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Tuesday at 07:37 a.m. local time, flight tracking data showed.

The jet had departed two hours earlier from an airfield in Russia’s southern Rostov region, where Prigozhin staged a short-lived insurrection on Saturday that ended with an agreement brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

While the agreement's details remain unclear, the Kremlin said criminal charges against Prigozhin for "organizing an armed mutiny” would be dropped if he agreed to go into exile in neighboring Belarus.