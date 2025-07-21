Putin Orders FSB Security Clearance for Ships Entering Russian Ports From Abroad

The Financial Times reported earlier this month that a string of bomb attacks on oil tankers across the world was fueling speculation that Ukraine may be undertaking a sabotage campaign against Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet.” Five ships had reportedly visited Russian ports shortly before the incidents.

However, the move comes amid heightened security measures following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and an increase in Ukrainian attacks inside Russia, including recent drone strikes on military airfields and bombings of rail infrastructure.

Authorities have not yet commented on the reasoning behind the new restrictions.

The order, which takes effect immediately, cites a constitutional provision related to wartime legal conditions. It states that ships “en route from foreign ports” may dock in Russia only with permission from an “official representative of the Federal Security Service.”

President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed an executive order requiring all ships arriving at Russian ports from abroad to obtain prior approval from the country’s FSB security service.

