Wagner Announces Closure of Russian Base

Members of the Wagner mercenary outfit have announced the closure of the group’s main base in southern Russia as it redeploys in neighboring Belarus following a failed mutiny against Russia’s military leadership.

The Molkino military range in the Krasnodar region had served as Wagner’s main training grounds until mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin launched a short-lived revolt last month.

An agreement mediated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko allowed Prigozhin and his Wagner fighters to go into exile in Belarus in exchange for the Kremlin dropping criminal mutiny charges.

Footage shared by the Telegram channel Razgruzka Vagnera (“Unloading Wagner”) late Monday showed the fighters ceremoniously lowering the Wagner flag and the Russian tricolor at the Krasnodar training ground.

“The base will cease to exist. PMC Wagner is leaving for new areas of deployment,” one of the fighters said on camera without specifying the group’s final destination.