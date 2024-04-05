Prigozhin Monument Unveiled in Southern Russia’s Krasnodar Region

A monument to the late co-founders of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin has been unveiled in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region, photos published to Wagner’s official Telegram channel on Friday showed.

The statue depicts Prigozhin in a flak jacket holding a two-way radio and Utkin gripping an automatic rifle behind him.

Engraved on the monument’s base are the words “First” and “Ninth” — Prigozhin and Utkin’s respective call signs — along with their dog tags.

Wagner’s Telegram channel said the statue was erected in front of the mercenary group’s chapel in the spa resort town of Goryachy Klyuch, which is also near its former training base and the largest publicly known burial site for Wagner fighters.