Anxiety, Frustration and Hope for Change: Muscovites React to Wagner Mutiny

MOSCOW — Muscovites on Monday responded with a mix of frustration and anxiety to a weekend mutiny organized by Wagner mercenaries, with some even saying they were “disappointed” when Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin called off his march.

The reactions in Russia’s capital signal that the Kremlin and the Defense Ministry may not be able to count on the support of everyday Russians in the aftermath of Wagner’s aborted rebellion.

“I was f**king shocked,” one Muscovite in her 20s told a Moscow Times reporter on the streets of a residential district on Monday, describing her reaction to Saturday’s news that Wagner soldiers had seized control of a military command center in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and were headed north to Moscow.

“And to be honest, I was disappointed when they turned around,” she added.

Another woman from Moscow echoed this view, saying that while she didn’t want Prigozhin’s troops to enter Moscow, she had been expecting “something” to happen.

“Everyone understands that Prigozhin is sh*t, but for the first time in my life I experienced an emotional swing — I was in an incredible tension all day, and then nothing happened. I even started to get angry — why did he turn back?” said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous in order to speak freely.

“People were waiting for some changes like a military coup or mass repression,” she added.