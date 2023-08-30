‘We Don’t Need Heroes Who Marched on Moscow’: How the Kremlin Silenced Prigozhin’s Funeral

The decision to keep Yevgeny Prigozhin’s funeral a secret was made by the Russian presidential administration and the security services, two acting Russian officials told The Moscow Times on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Even after his Aug. 23 death in a plane crash near President Vladimir Putin's residence in Valdai, Prigozhin, the mercenary leader who launched an armed mutiny against Russia’s top military brass two months ago, remains a cause for concern in the Kremlin.

“The aim was to ensure that when the coffin with Prigozhin's body was lowered into the grave, there were no mass gatherings of citizens, mercenaries and sympathizers around, as well as no broadcasts and photos on social media from the entrance to the cemetery,” the two Russian officials told The Moscow Times.

The funeral format was the subject of several consultations involving senior Kremlin officials and Federal Security Service (FSB) officers, the officials said.

These talks involved the Kremlin’s First Deputy Chief of Staff Sergei Kiriyenko, who oversees domestic policy, as the funeral was directly linked to the Russian president's ratings and popularity. Officers from several intelligence agencies were also present.

The public response to Prigozhin, his rebellion and subsequent demise had deeply unsettled the Russian leadership.

During his June 24 mutiny, Prigozhin and his fighters were warmly welcomed by many Russians as they occupied Rostov-on-Don, while the army and special services did not put up significant resistance to the armed Wagner units approaching the capital — rattling the image of Putin’s unshakeable rule.

After his plane crashed last Wednesday, people laid flowers at spontaneous memorials in several cities across the country in remembrance of Prigozhin, a figure known for his populist “man of the people” image as much as his widely reported brutality.

“Prigozhin, with his demand for justice, sharp and often truthful statements, caused emotion among Russians and as a formal Hero of Russia, and as a ‘people's hero.’ Do we need heroes who marched on Moscow? No,” a Russian government official told The Moscow Times of the logic behind the authorities' behavior.