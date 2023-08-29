In Death, Prigozhin Stands to Leave a Lasting Mark on Russia

The death of Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has silenced one of the loudest critics of the Russian military’s performance in Ukraine and thrown the future of his business and private military empires into uncertainty.

His enduring image — and popularity — among some ordinary Russians and pro-war voices alike may prove much more difficult to erase.

In the aftermath of Prigozhin’s Aug. 23 death in a plane crash northwest of Moscow, some Russians expressed their grief with makeshift memorials to poems, while some of the most ardent Wagner supporters even said that they did not believe Prigozhin really died.

“Yevgeny Viktorovich [Prigozhin] is an honest, decent person who selflessly loves the people and Russia,” Nadezhda Semyonova, a Wagner supporter from Russia’s Northwest Federal District, told The Moscow Times.

“He gave us all hope for victory.”

Another man from the Siberian city of Bratsk echoed this sentiment.

“For every Russian family, he is Yevgeny Viktorovich, he is Uncle Zhenya… as if he were some kind of cheerful distant relative — Uncle Zhenya,” the man, Ilya Kablukov, said in a comment in an online group dedicated to Wagner.

Under Prigozhin, the Wagner Group had been accused of brutal tactics and human rights violations, both in the full-scale offensive on Ukraine and in its clandestine operations in global conflict zones such as Syria and Libya.

But his cultivated public image as a straight-talking man of action focused on achieving Russia’s victory in Ukraine won favor with a number of Russians, especially as the Russian military faltered on the battlefield.

In death, he will likely be held up as a symbolic contrast to the Russian government whenever it makes a misstep, experts told The Moscow Times.

"When he was alive, it was a more complicated story because he scared people with his prison background and his anger. Now, his popularity will grow as the situation at the front worsens,” Abbas Gallyamov, a political expert and former speechwriter for President Vladimir Putin, told The Moscow Times.

“People will say: ‘It was not like that under Prigozhin. Yevgeny Viktorovich [when he was alive] would not allow this’,” Gallyamov said.