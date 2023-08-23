Plane Carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin Crashes in Russia

A plane carrying Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has crashed in the Tver region northwest of Moscow, Russia's emergencies ministry said Wednesday. According to authorities, seven bodies have so far been recovered from the crash site of the private Embraer Legacy jet, which landed near the village of Kuzhenkino. Authorities had earlier said that all 10 people on board the aircraft had been killed. Russia’s state aviation agency Rosaviatsia later published the flight manifest confirming Prigozhin was among the individuals on board the plane. Prigozhin’s name appeared alongside that of Dmitry Utkin, believed to have played a crucial role as a co-founder and top commander within the Wagner mercenary group. Five other passengers and three crew were also on board. Rosaviatsia did not specify which people have been confirmed killed. The Wagner-affiliated Grey Zone Telegram channel said the mercenary chief's body had been found in the plane wreckage, but this information could not be verified, and Prigzohin's condition and whereabouts remain unknown.

Tver region Governor Igor Rudenya has taken “personal control” over the response to the plane crash, his press service told state media, adding that the plane was a civil aircraft. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on violation of traffic safety rules and the operation of air transport after the plane crash, RIA Novosti said, adding that an investigation team was sent to the crash site. The Grey Zone Telegram channel claimed the plane had been shot down by the Russian military’s air defense systems, but this information could not be verified. A Russian government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Moscow Times that they believe neither the fact of the crash nor its location were a coincidence. "Not far from the president's residence in Valdai, there are four divisions of S-300 PMU1s [missile defense systems] guarding the sky," the source said. "On June 24 — a march on Moscow. And on August 24 — two missiles. It all adds up." "Look how it was falling — it was shot down just like that. The plane just fell out of the sky," the source added.

Independent journalist Andrei Zakharov, citing an unnamed source, said Prigozhin on Wednesday was returning to Russia from a trip in Africa, where Wagner mercenaries have operated for years and where Prigozhin was recently filmed for a recruitment video. “It would be a miracle if he’s on another plane,” the source said. According to the St. Petersburg-based news outlet Fontanka, another Embraer jet believed to belong to Prigozhin landed at Moscow's Ostafyevo Business Airport. It is unclear whether Prigozhin was onboard. Prigozhin’s press secretary declined to comment on the incident, Russian journalist Ksenia Sobchak reported, adding that according to her sources, Prigozhin was onboard the crashed plane. "It's a completely clear message to all the elites, to anyone who had any subversive thoughts about the direction of the special military operation, and [other thoughts] in general," Sobchak said in a Telegram post. A photo published by the Bumaga news website showed the windows of the PMC Wagner Center, the mercenary group's headquarters in St. Petersburg, lit up in the shape of a cross.