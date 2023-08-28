Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: Russians Mourn Prigozhin With Makeshift Memorials

Makeshift memorials have appeared in several Russian cities following the death of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The leader of the mercenary group, which has been accused of extreme brutality in Ukraine and other war zones around the world, was one of 10 people killed when his private jet crashed in the Tver region on Aug. 23, Russian authorities said Sunday.

During the invasion of Ukraine, the once-shadowy Prigozhin cultivated a reputation among Russians as an unfiltered man of action who was unafraid to stand up to the country's military leadership. Wagner fighters, many of whom were recruited convicts, meanwhile took on a leading role in the offensive on eastern Ukraine.

Increasingly emboldened by his popularity among Russians — and alienated by Russia's top brass — Prigozhin declared a mutiny against Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and army chief Gen. Valery Gerasimov.

Just two months after the aborted mutiny, he would be dead.

Here is a look at the memorials to the late mercenary leader:
A flag bearing the Wagner Group logo flutters above a portrait of the outfit's late leader Yevgeny Prigozhin at a makeshift memorial in Moscow.
Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP
A makeshift memorial to Prigozhin near the former office of PMC Wagner Center in St. Petersburg.
Alexei Smagin / Kommersant
A portrait of Prigozhin is seen amid flowers at a makeshift memorial in front of the PMC Wagner Center in St. Petersburg.
Olga Maltseva / AFP
A man lays his hat at a makeshift memorial to pay tribute to Prigozhin in Moscow.
Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP
A couple takes a selfie in front of the makeshift memorial in honor of Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin in Moscow.
Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP
A portrait of Prigozhin is seen at the makeshift memorial in Moscow.
Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP
A Wagner member pays tribute to Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin, a shadowy figure who managed Wagner's operations and allegedly served in Russian military intelligence, at the makeshift memorial in front of the circus building in Rostov-on-Don.

Wagner forces occupied the city of Rostov-on-Don, a command center for the war in Ukraine, for 24 hours during Prigozhin's June 24 mutiny.
Stringer / AFP
The makeshift memorial to Prigozhin and Utkin in front of the circus building in Rostov-on-Don.
Stringer / AFP
A memorial dedicated to Prigozhin at the site of the former office of PMC Wagner in Novosibirsk.
Vlad Nekrasov / Kommersant
A memorial dedicated to Prigozhin at the site of the former office of PMC Wagner in Novosibirsk.
Vlad Nekrasov / Kommersant
A memorial dedicated to Prigozhin at the site of the former office of PMC Wagner in Novosibirsk.
Vladimir Nikolayev / AFP
People carry flowers to the PMC Wagner Center building in St. Petersburg.
Alexei Smagin / Kommersant
A man pays tribute to Prigozhin at the makeshift memorial in front of the PMC Wagner Center in St. Petersburg.
Stringer / AFP
