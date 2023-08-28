In Photos: Russians Mourn Prigozhin With Makeshift Memorials

Makeshift memorials have appeared in several Russian cities following the death of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.



The leader of the mercenary group, which has been accused of extreme brutality in Ukraine and other war zones around the world, was one of 10 people killed when his private jet crashed in the Tver region on Aug. 23, Russian authorities said Sunday.



During the invasion of Ukraine, the once-shadowy Prigozhin cultivated a reputation among Russians as an unfiltered man of action who was unafraid to stand up to the country's military leadership. Wagner fighters, many of whom were recruited convicts, meanwhile took on a leading role in the offensive on eastern Ukraine.



Increasingly emboldened by his popularity among Russians — and alienated by Russia's top brass — Prigozhin declared a mutiny against Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and army chief Gen. Valery Gerasimov.



Just two months after the aborted mutiny, he would be dead.



Here is a look at the memorials to the late mercenary leader: