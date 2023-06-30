Poland Detains Russian Hockey Player Suspected of Spying for Moscow

Poland has arrested a Russian hockey player suspected of having spied for Moscow while playing for a club in the country, Polish authorities said Friday.

"The detained man is a professional athlete from a first division hockey club," read a government statement, adding that the Russian national, living in Poland since 2021, was charged with espionage and placed in custody for three months.

Polish authorities did not reveal the hockey player's identity or the team he played for, stating only that he was arrested on June 11 in the Silesian region in southern Poland.

"He carried out tasks for foreign intelligence, including identification of critical infrastructure in several regions," the statement continued.

According to the national prosecutor's office, the detained man is the 14th person arrested as part of an investigation into a "spy ring collaborating with Russian special services."

"The suspects, identified as foreigners from across the eastern border, carried out intelligence as well as propaganda activities against Poland," the prosecutor's office said.

Among their activities were "monitoring of railway routes" and spreading "propaganda against NATO, Poland and the Polish government's policy," it added.