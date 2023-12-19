Poland Finds 14 Foreigners Guilty of Spying for Russia

A Polish court on Tuesday convicted 14 citizens of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine for planning to carry out acts of sabotage on behalf of Moscow.

The defendants were charged with espionage last month, accused of planning to derail trains shipping aid to Ukraine, as well as monitoring military facilities and critical infrastructure.

"After examining the case... the court found all the defendants guilty of the crimes charged, and found some of them to be operating within an organized criminal group," Judge Jaroslaw Kowalski said while delivering the verdict Tuesday.

The 14 defendants, who received jail terms ranging from 13 months to six years, were convicted in absentia after they all pleaded guilty and skipped the trial.

The members of the spy ring were "Russian, Ukrainian, and Belarusian," a court spokesperson told AFP.