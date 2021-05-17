Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Poland Arrests Suspected Russian Spy

Sergei Fadeichev / TASS

Polish authorities said they have arrested a man suspected of spying for Russia, the Polish internal security agency said in a statement Monday.

The 43-year-old is accused of “providing the Russian special services with information and materials in the military field and about Polish entities and citizens.”

The ISA said its officers detained him on May 5.

The unnamed suspect pleaded guilty to the charges and was placed in pre-trial detention for three months, the ISA said.

It added that “much of the investigative material is classified.”

The Russian state-run TASS news agency identified the suspect, a Polish citizen, by his first name Marcin and the last initial K. 

Ties between Russia and EU member Poland have deteriorated over Moscow’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and the conflict between pro-Russian separatists and government forces in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

The two countries have also been at odds over the role of the Soviet Union in World War II.

Last month Warsaw expelled three Russian diplomats over what it called "hostile actions" by Moscow following similar expulsions by the United States.

Read more about: Poland , Espionage

Read more

Paying respects

Kremlin Pays Tribute to Late Soviet Spy It Says May Have Changed History

Goar Vartanyan allegedly helped thwart a plan backed by Adolf Hitler to assassinate the allied leaders in 1943.
Splitting spain

Spain Probes Russia’s Role in Catalonia Referendum – El Pais

Spain will investigate a secretive military intelligence unit that is reportedly engaged in a campaign to destabilize Europe.
Espionage wave

Poland Captures Suspected Russian Spy, Media Reports

Authorities were said to have found weapons and ammunition in the suspect’s apartment.
Espionage

Ukrainian Journalist Detained in Moscow Accused of Spying

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has accused a Ukrainian journalist detained in Moscow of espionage. The FSB called Roman Sushchenko “an operative...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.