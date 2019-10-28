Support The Moscow Times!
Poland Captures Suspected Russian Spy, Media Reports

Poland has detained and charged a man with spying for Russia, the country’s state broadcaster TVP reported Monday.

The arrest is the latest in a string of espionage-related cases in Russia, which sentenced a Polish national to 14 years in prison in June, and Poland, which sentenced an ex-government employee to three years in July.

Polish internal security agents reportedly apprehended the man, identified only as Piotr Ś., in Warsaw on Oct. 24. 

Piotr Ś. “is suspected of declaring his willingness to cooperate with Russian services against the Republic of Poland,” the Poland In network quoted the country's internal security agency spokesman Stanisław Żaryn as saying.

Authorities were said to have found weapons and ammunition in the suspect’s apartment.

He has been placed in pretrial detention for three months, according to the reports.

