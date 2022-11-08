Armenia, Azerbaijan Hold U.S. Talks Hours After New Shootout

Armenia and Azerbaijan held peace talks on Monday, mediated by the United States, just hours after a fresh shootout along their troubled border in a conflict which has left hundreds dead in recent months.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted the foreign ministers of the rival nations.

"The United States is committed to the peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Blinken said before the meeting. "Direct dialogue is the best way to a truly durable peace, and we are very pleased to support that."

An American official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the meeting was less about peace negotiations in the full sense of the term, and more about providing an opportunity for the warring parties to meet and talk.

A week ago, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev "agreed not to use force" to resolve their dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh territory, during a summit in Russia hosted by President Vladimir Putin.

However, in the early hours of Monday, Azerbaijani forces opened fire on Armenian positions in the eastern sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the defense ministry in Yerevan said in a statement, adding there had been no casualties.