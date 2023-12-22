Karabakh Dissolution Not Valid, Says Separatist Leader

The leader of Armenian separatists, who were ousted from the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan this year, on Friday said his previous decree ordering the dissolution of separatist institutions was not valid.

The statement appeared to undo a historic move by the separatists to dissolve the disputed territory that was at the center of two costly wars between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan sent troops to Karabakh on Sept. 19. After just one day of fighting, the Armenian separatist forces who had controlled the disputed region for three decades surrendered and agreed to reintegrate with Baku.

On Sept. 26, separatist president Samvel Shahramanyan signed a decree ordering the dissolution of the separatist institutions by Jan. 1, 2024.

The breakaway republic "will cease to exist," by the year's end, the decree said.