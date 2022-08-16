Russian Army Says Munitions Explode at Crimea Depot

Russia said Tuesday that a fire had set off explosions at a munitions depot in Crimea, a week after a series of similar blasts at an airbase in the peninsula annexed from Ukraine.

The defense ministry said in a statement that a fire erupted around 6:15 a.m. local time (03:15 GMT) at a temporary military storage site near the village of Mayskoye in the Dzhankoi district, causing ammunition to detonate.

Images posted on social media showed huge fireballs erupting at the site and clouds of black smoke billowing into the air.

The ministry said no one had been seriously injured and that work was underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Crimea's Moscow-appointed governor Sergei Aksyonov, who went to the site, said two civilians had been injured but that their lives were not at risk.

Local officials told Russian news agencies that some 2,000 people were evacuated from the area as a precaution.