Ukrainian Missile Strikes Destroy Russian Warplanes in Crimea, Satellite Images Show

Sevastopol and Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, have come under an increasing number of drone and missile strikes since Russian forces began making territorial gains on the frontline in recent days.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Russian service investigative journalist Mark Krutov, citing images from Planet Labs, another satellite imagery provider, said the damages included a nearby fuel depot and resulted from two Ukrainian strikes over two consecutive nights.

Aftermath of the 2 Ukrainian strikes on Belbek airfield over 2 consecutive nights, as seen in a HR satellite image by @planet from May 16. At least several MiG-31s appear to be destroyed + a fuel depot (according to Wikimapia). Another scorch mark is visible at 44.6857, 33.5590. pic.twitter.com/eTrMjIdI5N

Images from Maxar, a U.S. commercial satellite company, showed two destroyed MiG-31 fighter jets and one destroyed Su-27 fighter jet at Belbek airfield, according to Reuters, which added that one MiG-29 fighter aircraft also appeared to have been damaged.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of the Crimean city of Sevastopol, said Wednesday that Russian air defense systems had shot down Ukrainian missiles over the Belbek airfield.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed to have intercepted 15 U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ukrainian missile strikes destroyed at least three Russian warplanes in annexed Crimea this week, media outlets reported Friday, citing satellite images.

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once Monthly Annual Continue Not ready to support today?

Remind me later .