Crimea Targeted by ‘Large Number’ of Aerial Weapons

A “large number” of aerial weapons targeted annexed Crimea on Wednesday, Russian-installed authorities said.

“The military is working to destroy a large number of various air targets in different areas throughout the peninsula,” Mikhail Razvozhayev, governor of the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, said on the messaging app Telegram.

He did not specify what types of weapons were used against the annexed territory or their intended targets, nor did he report any kind of damage.

During a two-hour-long air raid alert, Razvozhayev urged residents to take shelter due to ongoing threats of an attack.