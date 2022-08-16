Russia Says Blasts at Military Site in Crimea 'Sabotage'

Russia said Tuesday that massive explosions at a military facility on the Kremlin-controlled Crimean peninsula in Ukraine that also damaged electrical power infrastructure were the result of "sabotage." Russian President Vladimir Putin meanwhile said the United States was trying to drag out the conflict, accusing Washington of putting Ukrainians in the firing line and supplying Kyiv with heavy weapons. Huge fireballs erupted at the site in Crimea early on Tuesday where ammunition was temporarily being stored and clouds of black smoke billowed into the air, images posted on social media showed. "As a result of an act of sabotage, a military storage facility near the village of Dzhankoi was damaged," the Defense Ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies. The blasts — caused by a fire that led ammunition to detonate — damaged civilian infrastructure, "including power lines, a power plant, a railway track" and residential buildings, the ministry said.

#Crimea Explosions near Dzhankoi, a Russian ammunition warehouse is on fire, according to local telegram channels. People (about 2 thousand) are being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/GS5ypMoikh — katerina sergatskova (@KSergatskova) August 16, 2022

The explosions come one week after at least one person was killed and several more were wounded in similar explosions at a Russian military airbase in Crimea. Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility for either of the incidents in Crimea, but senior officials and the military have implied Ukrainian involvement. Presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said the explosions had likely damaged infrastructure supplying power generated at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to Crimea. 'Catastrophe' "What is stolen does not bring prosperity," Podolyak said on Ukrainian television. He earlier described the blasts as "demilitarization in action" — using the same term used by Russia to justify its invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv and Moscow have traded accusations over a series of strikes this month on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine — Europe's largest. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Monday that a "catastrophe" at the Russian-controlled facility would threaten the whole of Europe. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has used the Black Sea region as a staging ground for its invasion. Moscow ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, anticipating little military resistance and hoping for a lightning takeover that would topple the government in Kyiv within hours. But after failing to capture the capital, Russia's military instead has become entrenched in a protracted bout of attrition with the sprawling front line in the east and south. "The situation in Ukraine shows that the U.S. is trying to prolong this conflict," Putin said Tuesday, addressing the opening ceremony of a security conference in Moscow. Washington is "using the people of Ukraine as cannon fodder," he said, lashing out at the United States for supplying weapons to Kyiv.