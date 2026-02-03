Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Bombards Ukraine Day Before Planned Peace Talks

By AFP
State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russia launched what Ukraine described as its "most powerful" attack of the year on the country's energy infrastructure between Monday night and Tuesday morning, leaving hundreds of thousands without heat as temperatures plunged.

"Taking advantage of the coldest days of winter to terrorize people is more important to Russia than turning to diplomacy," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, referring to ongoing negotiations to end the war.

Ukraine's Energy Minister Denys Shmygal said Russia used a combination of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, to strike residential buildings and thermal power plants.

"Hundreds of thousands of families, including children, were deliberately left without heat in the harshest winter frosts," Shmygal said.

Ukraine’s largest private energy provider, DTEK, said Tuesday’s barrage was the "most powerful" attack on energy facilities since the start of 2026.

In Kyiv, people in more than 1,000 buildings woke to find their heating cut off as temperatures approached minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit). Five people were wounded, city officials said.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 71 missiles and 450 attack drones at the country overnight.

The Kremlin said last week it had agreed to a U.S. request not to strike Kyiv for seven days, a period that ended Sunday. Ukraine did not report large-scale attacks on the capital during that time, though it said strikes continued elsewhere.

