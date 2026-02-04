Russian, Ukrainian and U.S. Negotiators Gather in Abu Dhabi for Second Round of Talks

Negotiators from Ukraine, Russia and the United States are due to meet in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday for another round of talks aimed at ending the war.

Russian state media reported that Moscow’s delegation had already arrived in the Emirati capital, though it was unclear whether U.S. and Ukrainian officials had also touched down.

Multiple diplomatic efforts have so far failed to produce a breakthrough in Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II.

The talks come a day after Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone barrage against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, cutting power and heating as temperatures plunged well below freezing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack cast doubt on Russia’s commitment to diplomacy.