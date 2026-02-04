Russian, Ukrainian and U.S. Negotiators Gather in Abu Dhabi for Second Round of Talks

Negotiators from Ukraine, Russia and the United States are due to meet in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday for another round of talks aimed at ending the war.
Russian state media reported that Moscow’s delegation had already arrived in the Emirati capital, though it was unclear whether U.S. and Ukrainian officials had also touched down.
Multiple diplomatic efforts have so far failed to produce a breakthrough in Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II.
The talks come a day after Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone barrage against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, cutting power and heating as temperatures plunged well below freezing.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack cast doubt on Russia’s commitment to diplomacy.
The main sticking point in the ongoing negotiations remains the future of territory in eastern Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that Ukraine withdraw its forces from large parts of the Donbas and is seeking international recognition of territory seized during the invasion.
Ukraine has said any settlement should freeze the conflict along the current front line and has rejected unilateral troop withdrawals.
The talks, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, were postponed from last weekend due to what the Kremlin described as scheduling issues among the three sides.
Ukraine’s delegation will be led by Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. Russia will be represented by military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov, who has been sanctioned by Western countries over his role in the invasion.
At the previous round of talks in Abu Dhabi last month, the U.S. delegation was led by President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.
