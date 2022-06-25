Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

‘Massive' Bombardment from Belarus of Border Region: Ukraine Army

By AFP
Updated:
Russian Defense Ministry/TASS

Ukraine's northern border region of Chernigiv came under "massive bombardment" from the territory of Russia's ally Belarus on Saturday, the Ukrainian army said.

"Around 5:00 o'clock in the morning (02:00 GMT) the Chernigiv region suffered a massive bombardment by missiles," Ukraine's northern military command wrote in a statement on Facebook. 

"Twenty rockets, fired from the territory of Belarus and from the air, targeted the village of Desna," it said, adding that infrastructure had been hit without any reported casualties.

Desna, a small village with a pre-war population of around 7,500 people, lies 70 kilometers (43 miles) to the north of Kyiv and a similar distance to the south of Ukraine's border with Belarus.

The strikes come as Russian President Vladimir Putin meets his Belarusian counterpart and close ally Alexander Lukashenko in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

Moscow's top diplomat Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to visit Belarus on Thursday and Friday.

Belarus has provided logistical support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, especially in the first weeks of the offensive, although it officially remains a non-belligerent at this stage.

The country, led by Lukashenko since 1994, has also been targeted by Western sanctions aimed at Russia over its assault on Ukraine.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Belarus

Read more

extended timeline

Russia’s War in Ukraine Is ‘Dragging On,' Belarus Leader Admits

Lukashenko claimed Belarus is “doing everything now so that there isn’t a war.”
expect the unexpected

Belarus Launches 'Surprise' Military Maneuvers

The exercise will be closely watched by Kyiv, which has repeatedly accused Belarus of planning to help Russia's military operation.
hostile takover

Russian Bank Founder Says Kremlin Forced Sale of His Group Stake

Oleg Tinkov said the Kremlin told the Tinkoff Bank’s senior executives to cut ties with him after his explosive April 19 Instagram post denouncing the...
Wagner Group

Mercenaries Pulled From Libya as Ukraine Invasion Strains Russia’s Military – FT

Some 1,200 Syrian and Russian mercenaries have been pulled from the North African country.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.