Russian Spy Chief Unveils Monument to Iconic Soviet TV Series

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergei Naryshkin and Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova on Thursday unveiled a monument in Moscow honoring the creators of the iconic Soviet television series “Seventeen Moments of Spring.”

The sculpture depicts the show’s screenwriter, Yulian Semyonov, seated a short distance from its director, Tatiana Lioznova, and actor Vyacheslav Tikhonov, who portrayed the series’ protagonist, the Soviet intelligence officer Max Otto von Stirlitz.

“This series has not only become part of the gold standard of Russian cinema, but also an inseparable part of our national identity,” Naryshkin said at the ceremony, according to the state-run news agency TASS.

“The characters, quotes and melodies of ‘Seventeen Moments of Spring’ are deeply embedded in our cultural code,” he added.