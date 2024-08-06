Russian Sleeper Agents Tell State TV About Life Undercover

Two sleeper agents who returned to Russia as part of last week's historic prisoner exchange spoke to state television about breaking the news to their Spanish-speaking children that they were Russian.

Artyom Dultsev and Anna Dultseva, a married couple who spent years posing as Argentine expats in Slovenia while acting as "illegals," returned to Russia to a hero's welcome last week, with their two children, Sofiya, 11, and Daniil, 9.

Spies like them live abroad long-term under assumed identities. In 2010, a similar couple returned to Russia in a prisoner swap after bringing up their sons as Canadians.

In their first interview since the exchange, the Dultsevs, who were sentenced to prison in Slovenia last month for spying, talked to the Rossiya television channel at a foreign intelligence facility.

"We told the children that we are Russian, that they are Russian," Dultseva said, recalling the conversation on the plane from Ankara.

Her husband said their daughter "had emotions, she started crying a little bit." Their son "reacted more calmly to this but very positively," he added.