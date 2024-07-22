‘Worse Than a Monkey With a Grenade’: Russian State TV Reacts to Biden’s Withdrawal, Harris’s Presidential Bid

Russian state-run TV channels mocked the United States presidential election after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race on Sunday and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s new nominee.

Vladimir Solovyov, the host of a popular evening talk show broadcast on the Rossiya 1 channel and one of the Kremlin's most loyal presenters, joked about the age of 81-year-old Biden, saying “Grandpa, if you've been taken hostage, wink.”

His show's guests also questioned if the U.S. president was even aware of his withdrawal from the elections following his staggering debate performance last month.

“Everyone following the situation in the USA is wondering — is Biden himself aware of the statement issued under his signature saying that he is no longer participating in the election race?” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on air.