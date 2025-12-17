Roskomnadzor Seizes Domains Including Moscowtimes.ru Without Court Order

Russia’s state communications watchdog has started seizing .ru website domains without waiting for parliamentary approval of a proposed law, The Moscow Times has learned.

Russian domain registrar Reg.ru informed The Moscow Times’ Russian service on Wednesday that it had stopped delegating the moscowtimes.ru domain following a complaint from Roskomnadzor, the watchdog.

“Delegation of the domain www.moscowtimes.ru has been terminated under clause 5.5 of the Rules for Registration of Domain Names in the .Ru and .РФ zones,” Reg.ru said in its notice.

The notice did not include any justification for the move.

Under rules updated in mid-2025, registrars can suspend domains based on requests from law enforcement or Roskomnadzor if the domain uses personal data without consent or hosts content deemed restricted in Russia.

Earlier on Tuesday, the independent outlet Republic reported that its domain republic.ru had also been affected.