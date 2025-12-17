Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Roskomnadzor Seizes Domains Including Moscowtimes.ru Without Court Order

Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s state communications watchdog has started seizing .ru website domains without waiting for parliamentary approval of a proposed law, The Moscow Times has learned.

Russian domain registrar Reg.ru informed The Moscow Times’ Russian service on Wednesday that it had stopped delegating the moscowtimes.ru domain following a complaint from Roskomnadzor, the watchdog.

“Delegation of the domain www.moscowtimes.ru has been terminated under clause 5.5 of the Rules for Registration of Domain Names in the .Ru and .РФ zones,” Reg.ru said in its notice.

The notice did not include any justification for the move.

Under rules updated in mid-2025, registrars can suspend domains based on requests from law enforcement or Roskomnadzor if the domain uses personal data without consent or hosts content deemed restricted in Russia.

Earlier on Tuesday, the independent outlet Republic reported that its domain republic.ru had also been affected.

Moscowtimes.ru was blocked in Russia in March 2022 over its coverage of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Moscow Times was later designated an “undesirable” organization in Russia, banning it from operating inside the country.

A draft law currently before parliament would require all owners of .ru and .рф domains to verify their identities through the government portal Gosuslugi and establish a registry of accredited registrars.

Lawyers say the measure could effectively turn domain registration into a revocable permit.

Readers in Russia can access The Moscow Times’ Russian service via mirror sites and its Telegram channel, while the site remains available internationally on an alternative domain.

Read more about: Internet , Roskomnadzor

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Blocked 5K Websites Per Week in 2022, NGO Says

Russia has blocked an average of 4,900 websites per week so far in 2022, according to an internet freedom NGO’s tally published by the Kommersant...

Russian Mobile Operators Flag Security Loopholes in Sovereign Internet Law

Internet providers have asked the government for new protections to stop third parties accessing user data.

Google Began Censoring Search Results in Russia, Reports Say

Google has deleted around 70 percent of the websites blacklisted by Russian authorities, Vedomosti cited sources as saying.

Russia Imposes New Fines on Internet Providers That Don't Block Banned Sites

Internet providers who fail to block websites blacklisted by the government will now face fines.