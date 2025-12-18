Moscow Warns Trump Against Making ‘Fatal Mistake’ as Tensions With Venezuela Rise

Russian officials on Thursday warned the Trump administration against making what they called a “fatal mistake” as tensions between the United States and Venezuela escalate, while saying Moscow remains in close contact with authorities in Caracas.

U.S. President Donald Trump this week ordered a “complete blockade” of sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving the South American country, a dramatic escalation in his apparent campaign to oust Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, a close ally of Moscow.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it hoped Trump would “not make a fatal mistake and will refrain from further sliding into a situation that could lead to unpredictable consequences for the entire Western Hemisphere.” The ministry called for de-escalation and reiterated its support for Maduro’s government.

The Kremlin echoed that position, with top spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling reporters at a daily briefing that Moscow was in “constant contact” with its “ally and partner” Venezuela.

“We urge all countries in the region to show restraint in order to avoid any unpredictable development in this situation,” Mr. Peskov said, adding that President Vladimir Putin had recently spoken by phone with Maduro.