Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.S. Blocks Russia's UN Text on Mercenaries in Venezuela

By AFP
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced earlier this month that the country's military had thwarted a beachfront invasion that was allegedly planned at the White House and carried out by mercenaries. Daniel Garzon Herazo / ZUMA / TASS

The United States refused to adopt a UN text written by Russia Wednesday denouncing the use of mercenaries in a supposed plot to overthrow the Venezuelan government.

The U.S. rejected the document during a Security Council meeting organized at the request of Moscow, which backs Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The leftist Venezuelan leader announced earlier this month that the country's military had thwarted a beachfront invasion that was allegedly planned at the White House and carried out by mercenaries.

Among arrests made by Venezuela were two former U.S. soldiers who have been charged with "terrorism, conspiracy, illicit trafficking of weapons of war and (criminal) association."

Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitri Polyanskiy called on Security Council members "to unequivocally condemn the attempt of invasion in Venezuelan sovereign territory."

The short text proposed that the Council reiterated its rejection of "the use or threat of use of force" under resolutions linked to the "condemnation of terrorism" and use of mercenaries.

However U.S. Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft rejected the document, which she said made "fantastical accusations" against the United States, pointing out that Russia and Cuba "routinely send military officers and mercenaries" into Venezuela.

The United States and some 50 other nations recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president.

At the meeting Rosemary DiCarlo, the UN undersecretary-general for political affairs, urged a negotiated agreement but said "the path of negotiation seems stalled." 

"Venezuela is mired in a deepening protracted crisis that only Venezuelans can resolve," she said.

Read more about: Venezuela , UN , United States

Read more

Unlikely allies

Russia, U.S. Team Up Against Abortion at UN

"We do not accept the terms ‘sexual and reproductive health’ and ... ‘reproductive rights’," the statement reads.
power clash

U.S.-Russia Talks on Venezuela Stall Over Role of Maduro

Russia has said Maduro remains the country's only legitimate leader whereas the U.S. backs Juan Guaido.
UN

U.S. Pulls Funding for UN Counterterrorism Office Run by Russian Official

The United States cut a planned $2 million pledge for the United Nations Counterterrorism Office on Wednesday and downgraded its presence at a conference...
UN

Russian State Media Says U.S. Denied Visa to Russian Delegation to Attend UN Briefing

A delegation from the Russian Defense Ministry General Staff was denied visas by U.S. authorities to attend a UN briefing in New York

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.