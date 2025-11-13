Moscow Risks Losing a Key Ally in Latin America as Trump Ramps Up Pressure on Venezuela’s Maduro

As the United States deployed warships and submarines to the Caribbean and ramped up strikes on suspected Venezuelan drug-smuggling boats in recent months, President Nicolás Maduro appealed to a powerful friend: Russia. Even as he went on television in October vowing that Venezuelans were ready to “defeat this open conspiracy against the peace and stability” of their country, Maduro reportedly sent a letter to President Vladimir Putin requesting missiles and help repairing Russian-made fighter jets. Former U.S. officials and regional analysts who spoke to The Moscow Times said the reported letter reflected how cornered the Venezuelan leader has become. But they added that leaning on Moscow in a potential confrontation with Washington was unlikely to succeed. And if President Donald Trump, as many believe, is seeking to force Maduro from power, a U.S. victory could cost Moscow a key ally in Latin America. “If this [situation] were to somehow have a [broader] impact, then of course it pushes Russia out of the [Western] hemisphere,” said James Story, the U.S. ambassador to Venezuela from 2018 to 2023. With the U.S. Navy’s largest aircraft carrier now deployed in the Caribbean, some observers see regime change as increasingly plausible.

The USS Gerald R. Ford entered waters near Latin America earlier this week. Jaime Reina / AFP

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned this week that such tactics “will not lead to anything good.” Yet analysts say the Kremlin, its resources stretched by the war in Ukraine, has limited means or appetite to meaningfully intervene. “I don’t believe the relationship is all that deep, nor strategic,” Story said. “Russia views Venezuela as an economy of force mission,” he added, using a term that refers to allocating the fewest resources needed to achieve a specific military goal. “It’s an opportunistic relationship that bedevils the United States in some ways. It distracts us from other issues, and they can do it rather cheaply.” “Too little, too late” Since returning to office for his second term, Trump has steadily ramped up pressure on Maduro, a longtime adversary whom he accuses of enabling drug shipments into the United States. In August, the U.S. military began deploying warships, attack submarines and aircraft to the Caribbean. The following month, American forces began targeting suspected drug-smuggling boats, a tactic that U.S. officials say is aimed at curbing narcotics trafficking but that has drawn criticism after more than 70 people, many of them Venezuelan, were killed in such strikes across the Caribbean and the Pacific. Some observers believe that Trump’s true objective is regime change in Caracas. In a recent interview on “60 Minutes,” he appeared to confirm as much. Asked whether Maduro’s days as president were numbered, Trump replied: “I would say yeah. I think so, yeah.” The last major challenge to Maduro’s authority came in 2019, when Venezuelan opposition figures disputed his re-election. U.S. officials at the time launched a “maximum pressure” campaign — including sanctions on the oil industry — to weaken the government. During that crisis, Russia played a subtle role in bolstering Venezuela’s defenses, sending around 100 technical advisers to service military equipment. “Those Russians would generally do a couple of things. They would go down and mostly they were fixing up the Sukhoi [fighter jets] and the attack helicopters,” Story claimed. “They were providing operations and maintenance support for the surface-to-air missile batteries.” Until recently, there was little indication that Venezuela had again sought military assistance from Moscow. Then came the letter. First reported by The Washington Post in late October, the letter included a plea to Putin for help refurbishing Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets, repairing other equipment and acquiring 14 missile systems. Just days earlier, a Russian military transport plane landed in Caracas, prompting speculation that help might already be on the way. “If I had to write a cable about the whole thing, it would probably start with: ‘Too little, too late,’” said Brian Naranjo, a former U.S. diplomat. “Venezuela is trying to shore up its relationship with Russia in a last-ditch effort to try to find friends and resources.”

Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez beside a soldier holding a Russian-made portable surface-to-air missile system. Venezuelan Defense Ministry / AFP